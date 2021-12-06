The Zambia Meteorological Department has projected a dry spell to continue for the next ten days in most parts of the Country.

The Department has since urged farmers not to plant any crop until there is adequate moisture and further advised farmers who are not practicing conservation farming to continue preparing land and to apply basal dressing fertilizer at planting time.

“Farmers who are not practicing conservation agriculture (Minimum Tillage) should continue with land preparation and take advantage of the little moisture in the soil from the rains received so far.

“It is strongly advisable to apply basal dressing fertilizers at planting time to ensure vigorous crop emergency and good root development” read the bulletin

The department disclosed that the dry spell experienced in the last days could have led to reduced soil moisture, which is likely to affect germination and have therefore advised farmers not to plant any crops, apart from Cassava until the rainfall improves in the Country.

The Zambia Metrological bulletin released to ZANIS, states that most rainfall activities were confined to the northern and Western parts of the country and that the rest of the country recorded less rainfall with high temperatures due to atmospheric wind circulation that suppressed cloud development and rainfall.

“Most of the country experienced less rainfall due to atmospheric wind circulation patterns that have suppressed cloud development and rainfall activities over the country” read part of the bulletin.

The department has also urged farmers to look out for any pests and disease outbreaks, especially the fall armyworms which are likely to increase as a result of the dry spells being experienced. -LusakaTimes