STUNNER says Olinda Chapel is a DRAMA QUEEN as his girlfriend showered him with doses of love on his birthday yesterday.

The UK-based socialite posted a surprise birthday message to the rapper yesterday.

The two used to be a couple before they fell out.

Olinda is now married to Tytan.

In an exclusive interview with H-Metro, Stunner said his ex was a drama queen.

“The post was not even necessary,” he said.

“I just heard from people that social media is blazing. I have since distanced myself from social media.

“Ever since I have been away from social media, my life has been so peaceful.”

He said when Olinda called him, during a live video which was later deleted, he was not aware that he was taking part in a live conversation.

“I hung up when I realised that ndandiri pajekerere,” he said.

When asked if he could return the favour and post something about her, he said:

“Hapana kana chakashata but ndomuposter kana ndine airtime yacho.”

Stunner’s girlfriend fought in his corner and showered him with some love on her Instagram account.

“Desmond, I am afraid Instagram doesn’t have enough space for what I want to say, so let me just say this.

“You have blown my mind since the day I met you and I am so glad I did.

“You are my best friend, my lover, damn, sometimes even my therapist. I love you so much and I am so thankful that God granted you an extra year to spend with me.

“Happy Birthday Liefie.”

Stunner said he is happy with his girlfriend.

