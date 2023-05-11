For the traumatised pupils and teachers of Frank Johnson Primary School in Waterfalls, the big question remains – WHERE DID THE JACKAL GO?

More than a day after the animal’s invasion of their school yard led to lessons being suspended and panic hitting the school, the animal is yet to be spotted.

To many of them, it simply ‘vanished.’

However, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) believe it probably slipped out of the yard through an opening.

Lessons, which were suspended at break-time, resumed at the school yesterday.

ZimParks head of corporate communications, Tinashe Farawo, said the jackal could have found a hole and escaped from the school yard.

“The reported jackal was not found at Frank Johnson Primary School.

“Our team searched everywhere around the school yard and discovered some holes.

“The jackal could have found a hole and escaped.

“We want to urge people to quickly notify us whenever they come across such dangerous animals in their hood.

“We are also urging people, including schools, to keep their yards clean so that such animals do not find sanctuary. Leaving your yards dirty will attract even snakes and other dangerous animals,” said Farawo.

Lessons were conducted as normal at Frank Johnson Primary yesterday.

