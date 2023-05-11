The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 09/05/23 along an unnamed road near Batai Munhu Shopping Centre, Ushewekunze, where a bus conductor (23) died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

This was after falling from the bus resulting him being run over

In other news, on 09/05/23, police in Middle Sabi arrested a bus driver, Abraham Marakiya (60) in connection with possession of 6 x 48 volts of MTN booster batteries suspected to have been stolen in South Africa before being smuggled into Zimbabwe.

The batteries were stashed in the boot of the bus. Smuggling of goods into Zimbabwe is common.

At times the law enforcement agencies had to launch blitzs against smugglers netting in hundreds of people.

Zwnews