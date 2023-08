Olinda Chapel has revealed that she saw muthi (juju) in her house.

Olinda claims the people who planted it in her house are trying to kill her in order to control her wealth.

“In February, I saw juju in my house but I never told anyone, I have been hurting inside as they have been trying to kill to keep my wealth,” she said.

Olinda said Stunner was not involved in these plots against her.

“Dziva (Stunner) munhu akayita girlfriend, vakazvarisana negirlfriend vakaita zvavakaita. Dziva havana kumbobvira vandibatira mushonga.

“Dziva havana kumbobvira vada kundiuraya. Havana kumbobvira vakada kuita zvinhu zvakapusa kudaro.”

— HMetro