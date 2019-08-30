Olinda Chapel retires from love after being cheated by Zim musicians

United Kingdom based Zimbabwean busines woman and social media celebrity Olinda Chapel has decided to retire from love relationships following dramatic break up with singers Tytan and Stanner who all walked out on her to look for greener pastures.
Olinda wrote on social media indicating that she was done and dusted with love.
She’s so JADED that she will never fall in love again. She can’t, she sees through everyone and their intentions. Even her “friend” … Now she has no faith in anyone, how could she?
No one has ever been there for her like she would be and has been for them. When she stumbles, she makes it part of the dance.
That’s how she will forever sit on her throne. It’s not how she falls, it’s always the how she rises you need to worry about. STILLL I RISE #selflove #olinda
Facebook Comments