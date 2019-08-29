Off duty security guards rob employer

Five men have been arrested in connection with a case of armed robbery in Harare and property worth USD40 000, 00 recovered. On 25/08/19 eight armed robbers pounced on a business premise in Ardbennie, Harare and stole an assortment of property including 6 welding machines, generator, 25 shovels, steel pipes and bars.

3 security guards who were not on duty went to the premise and pretended to their colleague who was on duty that they had to come to check if he was alert and endorse in the company record. In the process they attacked him and another caretakerwho was in the company premises. Two lorries were driven into the premises wherein various property was loaded and taken away.

Police investigations led to the recovery of part of the stolen property comprising, 132 DN65 x 6000mm round steel pipes, 6 15mm x 6000mm steel angle bars, 119 5cm x 14cm angle bars, 380v gasoline generator, 4 jwsun welding machines, electric motor and 3 shovels. The suspects will appear in court soon.

