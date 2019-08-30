KWEKWE: Second MDC official in hospial, ‘Zanu PF thugs’ blamed for attacks..PICTURES

MDC Mbizo Ward 3 chairperson Mr Mugwagwa was on Thursday severely assaulted by suspected ZANU PF supporters in Kwekwe.
Circumstances leading to the attack are still unclear as the police are yet to release an official statement.
The injured officials were visited in hospital by MDC Leicester who posted pictures on social media and wrote:
Our Youth Vice Chair Cicillia Chimbiri and team visited our Leaders Sekai Marashe and Mr Mugwagwa,who were recently beaten up by Zanu thugs in Kwekwe. We wish them a speedy recovery.
