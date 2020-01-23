Former MDC-T politician, Obert Gutu has dismissed social media reports that he gunned down his wife and torched their matrimonial residence Thursday morning.

The social media was abuzz with reports that Gutu, a former Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs had torched his residence after he shot his wife. But in diametric contrast to the reports, the lawyer-cum-politician said it was the work of ‘haters’.

“This is the sickening & disgusting work of sick & demented people. When haters fabricate this kind of trash & hogwash, you should know that they’re desperate! My territory is expanding & as usual, The Most High is showering me with amazing & incredible blessings!” Gutu said signing of with the hashtag #WatchTheSpace.

Gutu recently dumped the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T and speculation is rife that he might be on his way to join the ruling Zanu PF.

zwnews