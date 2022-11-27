Zimbabwe musician Shashl, real name Ashleigh Angel Moyo, has come out guns blazing after her sex tape with disgraced Zimdancehall artist Dj Levels leaked online.

Shashl is daughter to former Zimbabwe Minister of Health and Childcare Doctor Obadiah Moyo. Their video has gone viral alongside DJ Levels’s solo bedroom image which also leaked around the same time leading to speculation that the two former lover birds are leaking each other’s bedroom tapes.

Speaking out after the video leaked, a distraught Shashl has accused Levels of leaking their bedroom as revenge. She says that Levels leaked the sextape because she told him that she doesn’t want to be with him anymore.

Efforts to get a comments from the two have been unsuccessful.

Reactions to Shashl, DJ Level Leaked Bedroom Videos

What Shashl says about her relationship with Levels of Chillspot

• Levels was abusive he would beat her up or shout at her if she did not answer his calls • Levels leaked all these as revenge • Mkkomana ari kuramba kurambwa • Mkomana is trying to ha_ck her account

Where is DJ Levels, worried DJ Fantan speaks as Chillspot cofounder disappears

Dj Fantan who is worried about Levels’ well-being has pleaded with him to get in touch and give his side of the story. He urged Levels not to forget how far he has come and to remain strong even in the face of all the backlash that he is currently receiving on social media.

“@levels_chillspot All efforts to get in touch with you have failed But please never forget how far you have come and all the times you have pushed on even when you felt like you couldn’t. Getting knocked down in life is a given but there are a lot of people who need you and are waiting to hear your side of the story, link op breda ASAP Maziviro andokuita hangu ini, I know u are strong and you are clean like Jesus police record. (Haube*he munhu) Jah nuh sleep,” Fantan wrote.

The drama continues as an audio from Levels’ ex-lover Shashl revealed he once came over to her place in the morning trying to talk to her but she refused and he left.

Shashl said that Levels said something about going somewhere out of town but is not sure where. She said when she tried to get in touch with him later on his numbers were unreachable. Levels issued an apology Sunday morning following the leaking of his bedroom tapes.