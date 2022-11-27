Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says he has received a life threatening message on Whatsapp.

Moyo says this came after he defended himself from political attack.

“Someone just sent me an audacious life-threatening message on WhatsApp simply because I defended myself against his gratuitous public political attack. In politics, there are no sacred cows, and no person has a title deed on Zimbabwe. Accordingly, necessary steps have been taken!

“It is not right that some people – in opposition ranks – think Zimbabwe is theirs alone; that only they have political interests, and have exclusive rights to engage the stae; that other Zimbabweans must stay dumb & leave politics to them, even when they’re gratuitously provoked!

“The idea of a God chosen one leader or of a one-party opposition – or of some self-proclaimed descendant of Nehanda, destined to rule Zimbabwe come rain or shine – is as repugnant and unacceptable as the idea of a one-party state: you cannot oppose the one, to support the other!,” Says Moyo.

Apparently, Moyo has blasted former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere for saying he won’t apologize to ZANU PF.

“It’s cheap for Tyson to make hay out of the open ‘apology letter’ Patrick Zhuwao and I wrote. Our letter is public and is to ZanuPF members; unlike his private ‘APOLOGY CATTLE’ to a ZanuPF bigwig.

“Meanwhile, when it suits him, Tyson associates himself with our letter,” he says.

Moyo says after the coup d’etat that toppled late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe, Kasukuwere made endless calls to ZANU PF bigwigs begging for forgiveness.

