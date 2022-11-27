The World Bank has released a list of the top 10 countries with the highest food price inflation in its latest assessment.

Again it is led by Zimbabwe, what this means is that the country with the most expensive food worldwide is Zimbabwe.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the cost of food in Zimbabwe increased 321.30 percent in October of 2022 over the same month in the previous year.

Food inflation is the rate at which the prices of food items increase.

This is attributed to numerous factors that impact the food supply which affects prices.

And low-income earners are hit hardest by food inflation since they spend a high proportion of their income on food.

When prices rise, food becomes unaffordable and inaccessible to these people who are already struggling, pushing more people into poverty.

Along with food inflation comes other challenges, namely food fraud.

Zwnews