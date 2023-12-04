Masvingo Women in Viral Video Granted Bail for Violating Zimbabwe Censorship Laws

The recent viral video featuring Nyasha Chabika and Flora Tofa, both from Masvingo, drew public attention last week. Today, on December 4, 2023, they appeared before Masvingo magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie and were granted bail of ZWL$100,000 each. The charges stem from an alleged violation of section 13 (1) of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act, Chapter 10:04.

According to reports, the incident took place in June 2023 during a birthday celebration at the late Simba Langton Madima’s Morningside residence. The 24-year-old women are accused of engaging in an explicit act, recorded by Tofa, and subsequently sharing the controversial video on social media on November 27, 2023. Their next court appearance is scheduled for December 18, during which a trial date will be determined. State prosecutor Godknows Mugondo is leading the case against them.