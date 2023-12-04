The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has seemingly ruled out political motivation behind the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tapfuma Masaya’s murder, though indicated that investigations are yet to be concluded.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged members of the public to desist from making unfounded sentiments.

According to CCC Masaya was reportedly abducted on November 11 while he was campaigning for the CCC candidate in Mabvuku and was later found dead.

However, as stated by Nyathi, his killing is a pure murder case.

