Popular Zim DJ “Mr CT” collapses and dies

Former radio disc jockey, Caleb Thodhlana popularly known as Mr CT, has died at the age of 60.

His younger brother , veteran journalist Barnabas Thodhlana said Mr CT collapsed and died on Monday in South Africa due to high blood pressure complications.

Mr CT worked for ZBC’s then Radio 3 in the ‘80s and ‘90s and has been described as “one of the best rap DJs,” by those who worked with him.

Former colleague on the then Radio 3 Kudzi Marudza aka “Mr Cool”, who is now with ZBC Classic 263, said the whole team that worked with Mr CT was “deeply saddened” to hear of his death.

During the 1990s, Mr CT was popular among his peers, and he will be deeply missed by his friends and family.