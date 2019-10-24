Popular Zim DJ “Mr CT” collapses and dies

Former radio disc jockey, Caleb Thodhlana popularly known as Mr CT, has died at the age of 60.
His younger brother , veteran journalist Barnabas Thodhlana said Mr CT collapsed and died on Monday in South Africa due to high blood pressure complications.
Mr CT worked for ZBC’s then Radio 3 in the ‘80s and ‘90s and has been described as “one of the best rap DJs,” by those who worked with him.
Former colleague on the then Radio 3 Kudzi Marudza aka “Mr Cool”, who is now with ZBC Classic 263, said the whole team that worked with Mr CT was “deeply saddened” to hear of his death.
During the 1990s, Mr CT was popular among his peers, and he will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
“Mr CT was an instrumental DJ during the early days of Radio 3. He joined ZBC in 1981 as a librarian. I joined him in 1982 in the library department as well. I was then selected as ‘a standby voice’, and joined Mr CT when he moved to radio as a presenter,” said Marudza.
“Caleb Thodhlana was popular on Sunday slots between 3pm and 6pm, and because of his signature jazzy tune by the Victoria Falls-based group Mandebvu, everyone loved his shows.
