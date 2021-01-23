Legendary South African musician Ntate Jonas Gwangwa has died. He passed on, 23rd of January, the same day Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi died.

Jonas Gwangwa has been unwell for some time and in 2019, he received medical attention at a military hospital in Tswane.

The celebrated activist, musician, songwriter and producer Jonas Gwangwa died at the age of 81. Gwangwa used his music to communicate what was happening in South Africa during the struggle against apartheid.

Kaya FM 95.5 conveyed their condolences to Gwangwa’s family, friends and colleagues in a tweet.

“We’re saddened to hear of the passing of music veteran, trombonist, composer and overall legend, Ntate Jonas Gwangwa. Jazz has gained an angel.”

Reactions:

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of music veteran, trombonist, composer and overall legend, Ntate Jonas Gwangwa. Jazz has gained an angel. #RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/YZqfZF4Q7o — Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) January 23, 2021

A wedding in South Africa was incomplete without Kgomo by Ntate Jonas Gwangwa! Let the music play 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/QuJi7Nb7xm — Miss Ducasse (@Karabo_Ducasse) January 23, 2021