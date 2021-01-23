Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) deputy president Tendai Biti says he is receiving death threats from unknown people.

This reportedly follows his alleged comments blaming the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration of failing handle the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing deaths of citizens.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says they received a message from Biti regarding the threats he has allegedly been receiving.

“Biti Tendai has since advised us that he has been receiving death threats.

“This follows a heated telephone conversation with a person identifying himself as Gakanjwe quizzing @BitiTendai about tweeting on gvts failure to deal with COVID19.”

“At about 16:00 hours we received another distress call that some unidentified people 2 men & a woman were affixing cardboard boxes with threatening messages. This follows a press statement on #COVID19 situation by ZANU PF in which @BitiTendai was mentioned.”

The ZLHR added that the unknown people have also threatened to burn Biti’s law firm, adding that as ZLHR they are in the process of making police report on this incident.

“The three people who put up the cardboard boxes with those messages, threatened to come back & burn down the law firm,” said ZLHR.

Prior to these incidents, Biti was said to have had been arrested by police in Karoi.

According to ZLHR, Biti was not informed of any charge, and was eventually released without any charges placed against him.

-Zwnews