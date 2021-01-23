President Emmerson Mnangagwa, says he will not hesitate to deploy the military and police to clampdown on covid-19 regulations violators.

Speaking in a live televised State of Nation Address on covid-19, he described the current situation in the country as very worrisome and threatening to become dire.

He didn’t mince his words on deploying security forces on the streets to enforce lockdown regulations.

“Our security forces are active on the ground manning key points countrywide.

“We are ready for more deployments and ready to prescribe stronger measures should that become necessary,” he said.

However, he said there is hope as shown by the Covid-19 recovery rate.

He thanks frontline health staff and emphasised that the lockdown could be tightened.

Mnangagwa and his officials are seemingly unease as more senior government officials and the generality of Zimbabweans die from Covid-19.

-Zwnews