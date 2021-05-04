Zimbabwe’s National Sports Stadium (NSS) has been approved by the Confederation of African Football for hosting the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

However, countries that will have to play home games away from home include, The Gambia, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Malawi, Namibia, Mauritius and Lesotho.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) accredited referees are gearing up for the resumption of Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

The ZIFA referees committee held a refresher course for 80 elite referees from 30 April to 2 May in preparation for PSL football resumption.

The course was aimed at ensuring that all refs meet required fitness standards, as well as educating referees about recent changes to the laws of the game.

-Zwnews

