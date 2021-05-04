Three pro-democracy campaigners Matete Young, Gora Prince and Makomborero Haruzivishe appeared at the Harare Magistrate Courts today, where they were expected to be furnished with a trial date in their case where they are alleged to have kidnapped Impala Car Rental employees.

The trio were arrested in 2020 after they allegedly protested against reported the implication of Impala Car Rental in aiding the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa.

The 3 have since been ordered to return to court on 14 June where they are expected to be advised of their trial date.

Meanwhile, Harare High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi is today expected to hand down his judgment on a bail appeal filed by Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri.

The two have been in Chikurubi Prison since March when they were arrested for allegedly contravening national lockdown regulations by failing to confine themselves at home & addressing a media briefing demanding the release from prison of Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Several of their attempts to be released on bail have been dismissed at Magistrates Court and at High Court, saying they are not good candidates for bail.

