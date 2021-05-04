Harare High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi who was today expected to hand down his judgment on a bail appeal filed by Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri has postponed the hearing again.

The two have been in Chikurubi Prison since March when they were arrested for allegedly contravening national lockdown regulations by failing to confine themselves at home & addressing a media briefing demanding the release from prison of Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Meanwhile, their lawyer Alec Muchadehama of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights will have to return to Harare High Court on Wednesday at 11:30 am to take note of Justice Chitapi’s judgment on the bail appeal for Mamombe and Chimbiri.

Justice Chitapi couldn’t hand down the ruling today as he is not feeling well today.

Meanwhile, reports filtering through are that Justice Chitapi is suffering from a toothache, hence couldn’t deliver judgment.

Mamombe and Chimbiri made several attempts to be released on bail, but have been dismissed at Magistrates and High Courts, with the two courts saying the two are not good candidates for bail.

-Zwnews