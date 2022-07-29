National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairperson and ex-minister Martin Dinha accidentally shot himself on the leg while fighting off armed robbers on Tuesday night in Harare’s Greendale suburb, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disclosed.

According to police, Dinha was involved in a shootout encounter with robbers.

” The ZRP is investigating a shooting incident which occurred on 26/07/22 at around 2240 hours at corner Leander and Metcaf Roads, Greendale, Harare.

“Advocate Martin Dinha was involved in a shootout with three robbery suspects who were armed with a machete and a suspected AK47 rifle.

“Advocate Dinha’s firearm, a CZ Pistol accidentally discharged resulting in him being shot on the leg,” said the police.

Zwnews