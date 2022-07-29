The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is holding exhibitions from its Innovation Hub Starter Ups with a number of items on display.

Meanwhile, some of the items on display include an ultrasonic cylinder device which detects the level of gas in a gas cylinder, it can also be linked to a mobile phone.

The other things on display include drones and a priority based traffic lights which upon completion is going to be installed at UZ -Churchill Road gate junction.

There is also a machine which would allow pricing of merchandise in real time and can also check the availability of a product in a shop.

Its benefits on the retail side include security, advertisements and easy stock management hence fewer employees needed.

Others include a fertiliser distributor, planter and Choto stove, design derived from the traditional choto. can use any type of fuel gas, gel, paraffin, charcoal etc.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has expressed pleasure at the innovation.

Apparently, President Emmerson

Mnangagwa spearheaded the establishment of Innovation Hubs so as to produce startups which provide focused solutions to the country’s needs as well as produce goods and services.

Zwnews