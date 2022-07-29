File photo for illustration purpose

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 50 km peg along Rusape-Nyanga Road after London Stores recently.

The police said the accident involved a Mercedes Benz lorry carrying avocados, bananas and 16 passengers which failed to negotiate a curve and landed on its right side.

Six people died on the spot while eight others were injured (one critically and seven seriously).

The injured were taken to Bonda Mission Hospital for treatment. The lorry was on its way to Harare.

Meanwhile, another DDF lorry failed to negotiate a curve along the same road at the 76 km peg at around 0000 hours while carrying avocados, bananas and 17 passengers enroute to Harare.

The lorry landed on its right side injuring the 17 passengers, ( five seriously). The injured were taken to Nyanga District Hospital for treatment.

Zwnews