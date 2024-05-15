The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is addressing concerns by former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa on social media regarding a fraud case.

Mliswa alleges that there is rampant corruption within the NPA ranks.

“CATCH&RELEASE: I have experienced this& testify that the problem is with the Prosecutor General’s Office not ZRP. The Prosecutor of Chegutu Abigail Fana, has been there for over 5 years during which he has been known for corruption.

“I experienced it in the Tatenda Gwinji case. One apparent exhibition of the corrupt system in Chegutu is how there hasn’t been a by-election for Gwinji’s Ward despite him having served a 6 month sentence in jail.

The law is clear for office holders in such scenarios as it demands a by-election by virtue of such a sentence.

“I encourage all those who have been sabotaged through this Chegutu Prosecutor’s Office corrupt network to contact me. Don’t be afraid, let’s deal with this rot and clean the system. Corruption is the evil at our country’s core.”

Meanwhile, in a length response, NPA said: