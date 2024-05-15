Image-The Herald

A Nissan Caravan kombi veered off the road and fell into a water canal near the Seke Road flyover this morning, injuring several people.

According to the Herald, police at the scene said the vehicle was travelling from Makaha, Mutoko.

The police is on record calling on drivers to be cautious on the roads.

Few days ago, ZRP reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 11/05/24 at the 23 km peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road in which one person died while 15 others were injured.

An AVM DAF bus with 68 passengers on board swerved to the left side of the road and hit a pedestrian before hitting a tree.

Resultantly, the bus overturned once and landed on its right side.

The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and he was taken to Concession Hospital where he died on admission. The body of the victim was taken to Concession Hospital mortuary.

Zwnews