November coup well executed, Clueless Mugabe outclassed by Chiwenga- Jonathan Moyo

Self exiled former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Professor Jonathan Moyo has blatantly admitted that last year’s November coup that saw the ouster of the country’s longest serving president Robert Mugabe was unstoppable in anyway as it was well planned and executed.

The outspoken professor still to come to terms with the event, said today marks exactly a complete year after their last full cabinet meeting with Mugabe in which they deliberated on the coup, but still had no solution to stop it.

He posted on his twitter account saying they tried to block the coup on the last minute in the cabinet meeting, but there were clueless about its execution.

He said Mugabe’s refusal to come to the negotiating table with then Army General Retired Constantino Chiwenga might have sealed his fate.

“YES Tuesday 14 Nov 2017 was cabinet day. I see a movie: “MUGABE’S LAST CABINET”. Cabinet ministers knew a coup was underway and talked about it.

“They didn’t know its execution details. Coup ministers like Joram Gumbo didn’t attend. President Mugabe declined to see Chiwenga,” he said.