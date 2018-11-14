2 beautiful women brutally murdered in Harare…Killers on the loose

Harare residence have been warned to watch their backs after two women were brutally murdered by unknown assailants.

A woman by the name of Samantha was murdered in her Harare apartment yesterday and another lady identified as Prudence Gold Madzadzavara was brutally murdered last week in Eastlea in the evening as she was coming from a meeting.

Thrie killers have not been found.

Writing about Prudence’s last moments, a social media use described a sad scene:

“Prudence Mudzadzavara needs justice. Its said she screamed and was thrown out of a moving vehicle. A Gem is gone Sir she needs justice She was Prudence Gold SHE NEEDS JUSTICE. Sir she was the one you are Busy working for Preparing and making Zim better for. She needs Justice.”