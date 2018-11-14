Colonel Gaddafi’s son is now seeking political asylum in Zimbabwe

AN adopted son of the late Libyan ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, Abhallha Mone Moussa Moummare, is now considering seeking political asylum in Zimbabwe after spending three years in remand prison without trial, his lawyer has said.

Charles Warara, the attorney recently engaged by Moummare to challenge his continued stay in prison without trial, said his client was considering seeking asylum or being deported to a safe country.

He does not feel safe to return to Libya.

Initially, the Libyan had wanted to be treated as a refuge, but now he intends to get asylum so that he could settle in Zimbabwe and restart his life.

“I left the county Libya after the assassination of my father in 2011 to seek asylum and protection in Zimbabwe due to the good relationship between Libya and Zimbabwe,” he wrote in the application.