Exiled cabinet minister Walter Mzembi says the November 2017 coup that toppled late former strongman Robert Mugabe was a blessing in disguise as it saved his life given the struggle at play during that time.

“I love November. I think carrying on beyond it would have certainly meant death given the intrigue that was at play and how badly the current team wanted (Chinhu) power.

“In hindsight God saved us to fight another. We could be six feet under,” says Mzembi.

On the other hand his companion in the trenches Saviuor Kasukuwere bemoans loss of his job.

“November the month I lost my job,” says Kaskuwere.

The November 2017 coup was carried out by the military under the command of Constantino Chiwenga and saw Mugabe’s long rule coming to an end.

Apparently to deceive the world that it was not a military coup, Chiwenga invited the now President, Emmerson Mnangagwa who had fled the country to come and take over the power.

Zwnews