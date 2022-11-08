Television and Radio personality, Pearl Shongwe has passed on at age of 35.

Sunday World confirmed that she was found dead at her home in Polofields north of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

A deepthroat revealed that the neighbours alerted the police after she was found dead.

“The police are on the scene trying to establish the cause of her death.”

Another mole said: “At the moment all I can say is that no injuries were found. It appears that she might have died of natural causes. She was found lying on her bed face down.”

Fakaza News