Nov/ Dec 2023 NFC, HND results out

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has released the results of November/ December 2023 National Foundation Certificate (NFC) to Higher National Diploma (HND) HEXCO Examination Results.

In a public statement, the Ministry thanked all those who contributed to the successful carrying out of the examinations saying this contributed to the rise in pass rate.

All HEXCO centres are advised to collect from their respective regions as from Tuesday 6 February 2024.

7th February 2024

