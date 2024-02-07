Nov/ Dec 2023 NFC, HND results out

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has released the results of November/ December 2023 National Foundation Certificate (NFC) to Higher National Diploma (HND) HEXCO Examination Results.
In a public statement, the Ministry thanked all those who contributed to the successful carrying out of the examinations saying this contributed to the rise in pass rate.
All HEXCO centres are advised to collect from their respective regions as from Tuesday 6 February 2024.
Zwnews
A Zimbabwean man based in South Africa - (Tendai Kugotsi, 26) - allegedly strangled his… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More
The family basket has almost doubled from ZWL$3,6 million to ZWL$6,2 million in December due… Read More
The High Court of Zimbabwe has ordered a Beitbridge couple to explain the source of… Read More
The majority of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs loyal to former party leader… Read More
A heart-stopping incident involving professional American beach volleyball player Heather Friesen has grabbed attention after… Read More