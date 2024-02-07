AFCON UPDATES: Action resumes with 2 semi-final matches on today

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches are back with two semi-final games today after a three-day break.
The first encounter pits Nigeria and South Africa at 17:00 hours CAT.
The two sides have met 14 times, with the Super Eagles enjoying a lion’s share of the results with 7 victories against 2 for South Africa, with the remaining 5 ending in stalemates.
And the second one at 20:00 hours is between Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The hosts Cote d’Ivoire, lifted the title in 1992 and 2015 just as DR Congo has two titles – 1968 and 1974.
Zwnews
The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development says it did not ban small scale mining… Read More
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has… Read More
The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has released the… Read More
A Zimbabwean man based in South Africa - (Tendai Kugotsi, 26) - allegedly strangled his… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More
The family basket has almost doubled from ZWL$3,6 million to ZWL$6,2 million in December due… Read More