AFCON UPDATES: Action resumes with 2 semi-final matches on today

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches are back with two semi-final games today after a three-day break.

The first encounter pits Nigeria and South Africa at 17:00 hours CAT.

The two sides have met 14 times, with the Super Eagles enjoying a lion’s share of the results with 7 victories against 2 for South Africa, with the remaining 5 ending in stalemates.

And the second one at 20:00 hours is between Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The hosts Cote d’Ivoire, lifted the title in 1992 and 2015 just as DR Congo has two titles – 1968 and 1974.

7th February 2024

