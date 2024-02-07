SA based Zimbabwean man kills girlfriend after seeing suspicious messages on her phone

A Zimbabwean man based in South Africa – (Tendai Kugotsi, 26) – allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death after finding suspicious messages on her mobile, a Harare magistrate heard yesterday.

Apparently, cases of people killing each other over infidelity allegations are common.

In a related matter, police in Bulawayo arrested Obvious Velani Sibanda (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred in Emakhandeni, Bulawayo on 05/02/24 in which his girlfriend, Nothando Ncube (26) died.

The suspect assaulted the victim with a metal bar several times on the head following a misunderstanding over infidelity.

Zwnews