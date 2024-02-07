SA based Zimbabwean man kills girlfriend after seeing suspicious messages on her phone

A Zimbabwean man based in South Africa – (Tendai Kugotsi, 26) – allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death after finding suspicious messages on her mobile, a Harare magistrate heard yesterday.
Apparently, cases of people killing each other over infidelity allegations are common.
In a related matter, police in Bulawayo arrested Obvious Velani Sibanda (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred in Emakhandeni, Bulawayo on 05/02/24 in which his girlfriend, Nothando Ncube (26) died.
The suspect assaulted the victim with a metal bar several times on the head following a misunderstanding over infidelity.
Zwnews
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More
The family basket has almost doubled from ZWL$3,6 million to ZWL$6,2 million in December due… Read More
The High Court of Zimbabwe has ordered a Beitbridge couple to explain the source of… Read More
The majority of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs loyal to former party leader… Read More
A heart-stopping incident involving professional American beach volleyball player Heather Friesen has grabbed attention after… Read More
Former war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa has spoken on his royalty to President Emmerson Dambudzo… Read More