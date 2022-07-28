A NOTORIOUS operative with the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has reportedly been tasked with eliminating renegade ex-Zanu PF Youth League leaders Jim Kunaka and Godfrey Tsenengamu (pictured below), according to reports.

The alleged killer with the spy agency has been identified as Abraham Pasi, alias Mudhara.

This was revealed by a one Cde Never Maswerasei, a widely followed Twitter user.

“BREAKING NEWS: I have received top drawer Intel from Harare that one CIO by the name Abraham “Mudhara” Pasi (pictured) has been deployed by a faction to eliminate Jim Kunaka & Godrey Tsenengamu. Anyone in direct contact with the 2 comrades shd notify them as quickly as possible,” tweeted Cde Maswerasei.

The pair of Tsenengamu and Kunaka have been fronting a group calling itself Zanu PF Originals which has been attacking Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, challenging the legitimacy of his leadership.

Zwnews