The Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga has transfered some senior police officers among them Commissioner Erasmus Makodza.

He said the transfers were aimed ensuring providing quality service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Makodza was acquitted on corruption charges recently following his suspension as officer commanding Matabeleland North province.

This came after his arrest, on allegations of helping his ex-girlfriend secure a lease for a police farm and benefitting from the transaction.

He had pleaded not guilty to charges of concealing a transaction from a principal and criminal abuse of office.

Aquitting him, Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa said prosecutors failed to prove that he acted contrary to his duties.

There was also no evidence that he pressured his juniors into signing the joint venture agreement between the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Maonei Chapfudza, with whom he has a child.

Zwnews