National police authorities have said they are investigating the case of a Zanu PF official Abton Mashayanyika who was caught on video inciting ruling party supporters to murder opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa.

In a grim precursor to the credibility of harmonised elections to be held next year, Mashayanyika was caught in a video that went viral on social media saying Chamisa, his children and CCC supporters must be killed.

This prompted human rights lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, to write a letter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) raising concern over the matter.

And, while responding to Mtetwa in a letter dated 27 July, 2022, the police said:

“Investigations into the matter have been instituted and you will be advised of the outcome in due course”.

Zwnews