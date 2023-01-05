Image: H-Metro

Harare bouncers Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda have been denied bail on basis that there is overwhelming evidence against them.

The court felt that if freed on bail, the two are likely to interfere with State witnesses.

They remain detained until January 31.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were arrested after their video fighting a club patron went viral on social media.

Allegations are that on December 24 at around 02:30 am, the two were drinking beer at Pabloz Nite Club, Borrowdale with other patrons.

They were allegedly approached by the two complainants, Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private Security Guards at Pabloz.

Kaminyu and Runganga informed them to leave the Nite Club since it was time for closure.

The two resisted and started pushing the complainants out of the Nite Club.

It is alleged that when they got out of the Nite Club, accused persons assaulted the complainants with clenched fists.

Meanwhile, fresh charges are allegedly emerging.

Zwnews