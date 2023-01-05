The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has dismissed a message going rounds on social media alleging that it is on a massive 2023/24 recruitment drive.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi urged members of the public and would-be job applicants to ignore the message, saying when normal process begin people will be notified using proper channels.

In other news, police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery in which a security guard was attacked before a Wembley Scott pistol with a magazine of two rounds and a pair of handcuffs were stolen at Mambo Shops, St Marys, Chitungwiza on 04/01/23 at around 0050 hours.

In yet other news, ZRP reports a sad incident in which a 2 year old boy drowned in a well on 04/01/23 at a house in Budiriro 1, Harare.

The mother of the infant was inside the house when the incident occurred and police say investigations are in progress.

Zwnews