Zimbabwe’s acting President Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly blocked attempt by Public Service minister Paul Mavima to install his ally Agnes Masiiwa as the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) temporary boss amid a corruption forensic audit.

NSSA had appointed Agnes Masiiwa as the authority’s new Acting General Manager, but Chiwenga reportedly thwarted the move saying it violates good corporate governance.

Masiiwa was appointed NSSA Acting General Manager effective from 1 January 2023, taking over from Charles Shava on a rotational basis pending the appointment of a substantive General Manager.

However, on Wednesday, NSSA released another public notice revoking Tuesday’s notice signed by board chairman Percy Toriro which confirmed the appointment of Masiiwa.

Reports are that acting President Chiwenga influenced the reversal Masiiwa’s appointment.

The notice read in part:

“Further to our notice indicating the intention to rotate the acting NSSA general manager position after the incumbent had acted for six months, we have been advised that the timing may not be right since the audit process is not yet complete.”

Meanwhile, the authority said it had been advised to reverse the appointment and let the incumbent to continue.

“We have been advised to let the incumbent acting general manager continue in the position,” added the authority.

Apparently, after recent upheavals at NSSA, several executives and managers were shifted and some removed as those in charge sort to assert control amid corruption allegations.

Others became collateral damage like David Makwara, corporate affairs director, suspended over a loan issue.

