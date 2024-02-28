NOT GUILTY: Court overturns Mahere’s conviction

The High Court acquitted former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Fadzayi Mahere on appeal, following her conviction at the magistrates court last year.

Mahere was charged and later convicted of communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

In her appeal Mahere argued that the offence in terms of which she was charged and jailed at Chikurubi was invalid.

The High Court confirmed that her arrest, prosecution and convicted was on the basis of an offence that doesn’t exist.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Job Sikhala was last week convicted under the same circumstances at the magistrates courts.

He has indicated he will also approach the High Court on appeal.

In 2021 Mahere was arrested after tweeting against alleged police brutality after a video had emerged of a seemingly lifeless baby who had been beaten by a police officer.

The baby allegedly turned up to be alive resulting in the four year prosecution of Mahera and Sikhala.

Her legal advisor, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has confirmed the development;

“We have just overturned the conviction & sentence of former Mount Pleasant constituency legislator & lawyer Fadzayi Mahere, by getting the guilty verdict passed by Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere quashed & set aside.

Zwnews