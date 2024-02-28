Police recover cash and goods worth US$145,000 stolen from Quest Financial Services after arrest of 6 suspects

The Zimbabwe Police say they have recovered cash and property worth US$145,000 from six suspects arrested following a robbery at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare, during which US$720,000 and R10,000 cash was stolen.
The suspects had splashed on cars and iPhones.
Apparently, the six armed robbery suspects appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court earlier facing charges of breaking into a Quest Financial Services branch in Belgravia and blowing up a safe before stealing US$716,000 early Sunday.
Zwnews
