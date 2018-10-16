AFCON News LIVE Latest Scores: Zim Warriors vs DRC Africa Cup of Nations 2019..Players, Line Ups, Final Results

Live coverage of the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers, Group G encounter between Zimbabwe and DRC …credit soccer 24

Zimbabwe 1-1 DRC

90′ The match ends 1-1..good result..Zimbabwe leads Group G log table with 8 points, DRC is second with 5 points

88′ No winner yet at NSS

81′ Rodwell goes solo but a rush in head makes his shoot from way out when Khama and Mutizwa were providing options. The end product is poor Zimbabwe 1 (Billiat 1′) DR Congo 1 (Hadebe OG 25′)

77′ Its still nil all..In Monrovia ..Liberia are 2-1 up aagainst Congo Brazzaville

70′ Congo Sub: Kebano comes in Afobe.

70′ Khama Billiat’s effort is blocked for corner-kick which is cleared.

68′ Freekick to Zim, Khama steps up but sends his strike over.

64′ Khama delivers a cross to Mutizwa who fails to connect it.

58′ Zim under siege now as DRC make another attack but effort goes off target.

55′ DRC on counter with Bakambu but Sibanda makes good save.

54′ The scores still 1-1

50′ Bolasie makes a run but Pfumbidzai recovers well.

47′ Zim with nice passes in to the box but Nakamba’s tame shot gives no threat.

45+3 Freekick to DRC, keeper punches away.

45+1′ Chawapiwa breaks away and is brought down in the box but referees waves play-on.

45′ Four minutes added.

45′ Yellow Card to Darikwa. Freekick to DRC in a dangerous position, Bolasie takes it but it’s defended.

41′ Zim comes again but Karuru fails to connect properly.

39′ Great build-up involving Chawapiwa and Darikwa but DRC clear their lines.

38′ Bolasie breaks away and crosses the ball into the box but Hadebe clears.

36′ DRC get a cornerkick, Mpeko takes it but Zim clear and quickly launch an attack with Khama. They recover.

35′ Zim regrouping as they attack again but the last touch goes out.

34′ Khama with a great run, beating his markers before setting up Chawapiwa whose shot is blocked.

28′ Zim Sub: E. Sibanda comes in for injured Chigova.

24′ Goal!!! DRC equalise through Teenage Hadebe’s own goal, miscuing Mpeko’s cross.

22′ Mutizwa find space and scores but the referee blows for off-side.

20′ E. Sibanda warming up as Chigova struggles with injury.

16′ DRC keeper under-pressure as he clears the ball for throw in.

14′ Play stopped as goalkeeper Chigova lies down injured.

11′ Freekick to DRC but no threat as the effort goes off target.

10′ Zimbabwe starting well as they force the play in the Congolese half.

9′ Match temporarily stopped as Khama lies down injured.

1′ Goal!!!! Khama Billiat puts Zimbabwe ahead, connecting Talent Chawapiwa’s cross in first attack of the game.

Warriors XI: G. Chigova, T. Darikwa, R. Pfumbidzai, T. Hadebe, M. Munetsi, K. Moyo, M. Nakamba, O. Karuru, T. Chawapiwa, K. Billiat, K. Mutizwa.

DRC XI: A. Mossi, C. Mbemba, I. Mpeko, M. Tisserand, J. Maghoma, F. Ngoma, J. Ikoko, C. Luvindama, C. Bakambu, Y. Bolasie, B. Afobe.