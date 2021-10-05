ZIMBABWE Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza says he has not closed the door on Ipswich Town FC striker Macauley Bonne, who has previously snubbed national team call-ups.

The in-form Bonne, with eight goals in 664 minutes of football this season for the League One side, was called-up twice for national duty by former Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarušic, but the forward chose not to respond.

Logarušic wanted Bonne for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

“When I was appointed coach, I was told that Bonne has constantly been snubbing call-ups, which is rather unfortunate. So, when we called-up the team for the Ghana match, we actually didn’t even consider him, but that does not mean the door has been completely shut for him. “We will consider him in future, but I still need to talk to him first. I need to hear his side of the story instead of relying on one source. I will talk to him and try to understand his reasons,” said Mapeza.

He said the same stance would be applied to other players.