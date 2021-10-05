FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors and Chicken Inn striker Tendai Ndoro stands accused of making off with R90 000 belonging to an ex-employee in a botched car sale deal that turned sour.

According to a South African tabloid – The Sunday World – the former Orlando Pirates player refuses to reimburse Onisimo Mutimba thousands of rands from the sale of a vehicle.

Mutimba is said to be a former driver for the retired player, who runs a trucking company in South Africa.

“I was driving one of his trucks from June last year and I stopped working for him in December. When I worked for him, I was driving a 2014 Hyundai which I used to ferry my mother, who suffered a stroke, to the doctor,” claims Mutimba.

It’s reported that Mutimba was advised by Ndoro to buy a bigger pickup truck that would enable him to make more money on the side ferrying goods for clients.

“He told me I should sell that car and that he would give me the rest of the money to buy a bigger car and I sold the car for R90 000.

“I gave him R13 000 in cash and transferred R77 000 into his account. When it was time for him to make good on his word, he suddenly kept quiet and didn’t take my calls, he even blocked me from calling him”.

He said while he was without a car, Ndoro lent him his SUV to use, which he repossessed just after two weeks.

“He called me, asking for the car back and I went to drop it off at his place.

“I have been to his place several times to ask about my money but I keep getting the run around. He has ruined my life because it’s not moving forward,” he said.

Ndoro refused to comment.

