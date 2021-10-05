President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended Level 2 Lockdown by a further two weeks.

The public is advised to continue to observe WHO and National Covid19 protocols of sanitizing, masking up, practicing social distancing and observing curfew hours.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa said 943 200 doses of Sinopharm vaccine were received under the COVAX facility.

This brings the total number of vaccine doses received by Zimbabwe since the rollout of the National Vaccination Programme to 13 243 200.

There has been a decrease in cases of Covid19 in schools across the country during the reporting period ending 3 October 2021.

There were 815 cumulative cases, compared to 1267 cases reported last week.

All licensed bars can now open to fully vaccinated clients.

Bar owners are also required to ensure that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines are enforced, failure of which, licences will be withdrawn.

