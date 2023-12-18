The Nomination Courts will be sitting today for National Assembly by-elections to be held in Goromonzi South, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, Seke and Mkoba North on the 3rd of February 2024.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fixed February 3, 2024 as the date for by-elections for the six vacancies created in the National Assembly following the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators following 18 other recalled earlier.

The vacancies arose following the recall of sitting legislators by the party’s self styled interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu (pictured).

The announcement of the dates was made in a Statutory Instrument of a Government Gazette published.

“Whereas, in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North have become vacant by reason of ceasing to be members of CCC of Siziba Gift Ostallos, Chatiza Stephen, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei Willard, Chivero Admore, Mutasa Oliver and Chibaya Amos on the 10th of November, 2023, who were the elected members of Parliament for the respective constituencies,” reads the proclamation.

“And it is provided by section 39(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that after the President has been notified in terms of the said section of vacancies in the membership of Parliament, he shall issue a proclamation ordering a new election to fill the vacancies in the same manner, mutatis mutandis, as is provided in section 38 of the said Act in regard to a general election.”

The polls came after another round of by-elections to few days ago, which were occasioned by another recall of CCC legislators after Tshabangu wrote to Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, saying the recalled legislators had ceased to be members of his party.

In both instances, attempts to challenge their recall failed after the High Court upheld the recall saying there was no justifiable cause for the court to interfere with that decision.

This meant that efforts by the recalled legislators to stop by-elections in both instances failed and polls in respect of December 9 this year and February 4 next year will proceed.

There have also been recalls in Senate, Proportional Representative MPs, and local authority and this would mean that elections to replace those office bearers would be held in terms of the prescribed law that relates to them.

Other PR legislators that were recalled include Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands proportional representative), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo proportional representative), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East proportional representative), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland proportional representative), Sekai Mungani (Midlands proportional representative), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare proportional representative) and Daphne Gutsa (Mashonaland East proportional representative).

Those recalled from the Senate are Webster Maondera, Jameson Timba and Vongai Tome, all from Harare, and Editor Matamisa and Ralph Magunje from Mashonaland West.

Zwnews