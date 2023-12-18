Tragic Head-On Collision Claims Nine Lives Near Mazowe Citrus on Harare-Bindura Road

File image: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded around 2 am today, two Honda Fit vehicles collided head-on near Mazowe Citrus along the Harare-Bindura Road, resulting in the devastating loss of nine lives.

Christopher Magomo, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, has confirmed the accident, stating that both vehicles were engulfed in flames, rendering the victims unrecognizable due to severe burns.

The collision, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, has sent shockwaves through the community as news of the tragic event spreads. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has also acknowledged the accident, providing assurance that additional details will be released in due course.

The identities of the victims remain undisclosed at this time, pending notification of their next of kin.

As the nation grapples with the mourning of lives lost in this tragic accident, thoughts and prayers are extended to the families and loved ones affected by this profound loss.