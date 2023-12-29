Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has expressed grateful to be alive after a horrific car crash.

Zivhu says while death is the way of all living things, no one is able to take a life apart from God.

“Thank God for the gift of life, everything will perish, death is our destiny one day, but it only happens at God’s time, kana Mwari vasina kuti, it’s time up, hakuna chingakubvisa pa Nyika,” he says.

The former legislator was recently involved in a serious road accident and he ruled out foul play.

“Please guys don’t spread lies, I had an accident just like any other accident, I want to thank, Plumtree police for a quick response, special thanks to UBH staff for a friendly approach, ndoda kutenda vana ve Zimbabwe neminamato yenyu, panga pakaipa, this wasn’t a drama.”

