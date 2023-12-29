Scott Kupa Sets the Record Straight, Is He Romantically Involved with Mihlali Ndamase

Zimbabwean politician and gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya has refuted claims of being in a romantic relationship with South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase, putting an end to speculations that sparked a social media frenzy.

The controversy emerged when South African gossip blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Mihlali Ndamase had moved on to a new relationship with Scott Sakupwanya, a member of the Zimbabwean parliament representing Mabvuku Tafara constituency and a prominent figure in the gold industry.

In response to the circulating rumors, Scott Kupa spoke exclusively to South African gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba, vehemently denying any romantic involvement with Mihlali Ndamase. He clarified that the reports circulating on social media were baseless and asserted that he does not even know who Mihlali Ndamase is.

Scott emphasized that his current focus is on his business and family, categorically stating that he is too occupied to engage in a romantic relationship. The denial from the Zimbabwean politician puts an end to the speculation surrounding his alleged connection with the South African beauty influencer.

In tandem with Scott’s denial, Mihlali Ndamase has also addressed the rumors, asserting that she does not know Scott Sakupwanya and denying any romantic involvement with him. The statements from both parties aim to quell the ongoing speculation and provide clarity regarding their relationship status.